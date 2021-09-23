Joplin High School hosted their annual Franklin Tech Ag Expo to teach students about jobs in agriculture

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a lot more to a career in agriculture than just farming.

That was the message members of Joplin High School’s “FFA Club” shared with hundreds of other Joplin students today.

The Franklin Tech Ag Expo included booths manned by FFA members, as well as representatives from several local businesses and state organizations.

All there to highlight the many career options there are in the Joplin area, rooted in agriculture.

“We open it up to basically the whole general high school, we have North Middle School, East Middle School and South Middle School come down, all their eighth graders and it’s basically open to generally all the schools,” said Ashkya Santini, J.H.S. Junior, FFA Member.

This marked the 7th year for the Franklin Tech Ag Expo.