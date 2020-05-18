Joplin High School celebrates seniors in a special way

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School celebrated their graduating seniors with a special drive thru celebration.

500 seniors are graduating from Joplin High School and administrators say they wanted this monumental accomplishment to be celebrated.

Staff and administrators stood on each side of the parking lot as decorated cars filled with students and families paraded through to receive a special keepsake to commemorate their special day.

Students say while this isn’t what they expected, they’re glad they were able to celebrate with their classmates.

Lilly Ann Masters, says, “It’s a bit crazy, but it’s a good, innovative way for us to experience a type of graduation on the day we were supposed to graduate. I think Dr. G is really cool for letting us experience this together.”

Adam and Marcus Taylor, add, “I am pretty excited. I wouldn’t have been here today if Ms. R didn’t help me out with all this. I’m happy, and my parents helped me out a lot too.”

Dr. Melinda Moss, Superintendent, Joplin Schools, says, “We’re honored to be out here to recognize this special day, and we wanted to find ways to honor the day whether we could be inside having a traditional graduation or not. The weather has cooperated and as you can see, the cars are lined up and there’s hooping and hollering and clapping. It’s a fun time.”

Principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth says the school plans to have a traditional graduation ceremony June 28.