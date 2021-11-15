Joplin High School accepting donations for Thanksgiving food drive

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School is accepting donations for its Thanksgiving food baskets.

Officials say they need turkeys, canned vegetables, stuffing mix, canned cranberries and pies. They’re hoping to make 15 food baskets for families in need.

“It’s always been Joplin Schools has a tradition of taking care of its people…and there’s some needy families around Joplin there always has been. I think its nice to brighten someone’s holiday. It’s that whole idea of sharing a meal together as a family,” said Dr. Stephen Gilbreth, Joplin High School Principal.

The district will be accepting donations until next Tuesday. That’s when they’ll put the baskets together and deliver them to families.