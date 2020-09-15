Joplin Health Department says schools not a major factor for covid-19 in the city

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Health Department says higher education and schools in general is not a major factor for covid-19 in the city. The city is still seeing the highest amount of transmission from community spread.

Joplin schools released its report last Friday–their cases are not being spread from in the school. As far as MSSU–their last update was for the end of August and the beginning of this month.

They have 68 active student cases and six employee cases.

Joplin Health Department Director, Dan Pekarek, said, “It certainly is there, we are certainly are seeing cases associated with higher ed and K-12 but of course they’ve only been open since the middle of August, but it’s definitely an influence, it’s not the level of general transmission, just in individuals that have no known source, so that is still by far, the highest amount of transmission in the community is just individuals.”

MSSU has tested 1,020 on campus. They have an app that students can register for to contact trace. According to the university’s covid dashboard only about 40% of the population is using it.