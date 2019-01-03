News

Joplin Health Department makes getting your birth and death certificates easier

Getting your birth records may not be as difficult as you might think.

Both Missouri birth and death certificates are available through the Joplin Health Department. In most cases, the document can be printed while you wait.

Birth certificates cover those born since 1920 and cost $15 dollars. Death certificates are available for records since 1980 and cost $13 dollars. The process requires either a photo I.D. or two forms of alternate identification.

