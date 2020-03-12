Joplin Health Department gives advice on virus prevention

JOPLIN, Mo. — All of us want to avoid coming down with the coronavirus, or even the cold and flu for that matter.

But you can take those matters into your own hands, literally.

By now, many of us know that hand washing is one of the best defenses against any kind of contagious illness, and it has to be done for a minimum amount of time.

Jillian Doherty, Joplin Health Department, Community Health Educator, said, “The best way, CDC recommends five steps, so first you wet your hands and then you add soap and lather and then you scrub for 20 seconds which they say if you sing or hum Happy Birthday twice through that should be about 20 seconds then rinse and dry.”

Doherty says make sure you focus on your nails because they are a hiding place for germs.

She says there’s an easy and effective way to see if you’re washing the right way, it’s using a product called glitter bug and a black light.

“You can’t see anything, it just looks like normal lotion, it goes into your skin but when you hold a black light over it, it will illuminate it and so everything that is white are germs.”

In fact, it took her three times before most of the germs were no longer visible.

And to make sure you don’t pick up any of them up from the doorknob on the way out of any room, especially the bathroom, she says to use towels to touch use the doorknob.

“Washing your hands is the best way to prevent the spread of any kind of virus, but if you end up touching a surface with germs on it, you’ve defeated the purpose.”

And she says wash your hands the same way before you eat.

“So touching our nose mouth and eyes automatically transfers anything that is on our hands, those germs we might have picked up from other people we don’t even know are out there.”