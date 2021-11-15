Joplin Health and Rehabilitation Center fears COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline will exacerbate the healthcare worker shortage

JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas is just a few weeks away, a time when hundreds of area workers could be out of a job. We find out why, and what they can do to prevent that from happening, from KSN’s Stuart Price.

“You know that’s extremely sad because over the last decade or more we’ve been really working on trying to get people into the health care field,” said Michael Harrison, Joplin Health & Rehab Center.

Joplin Health and Rehab Center Administrator Michael Harrison says there was a shortage of workers in the nursing home industry even before COVID-19, and it’s only gotten worse since then. And if they don’t get vaccinated soon, they may have to find an entirely different occupation due to the looming federal vaccination deadline.

That calls for their first vaccination by December 5th and the second a month later. And without a fully vaccinated workforce, facilities like this one would lose their primary funding source.

“Our residents are almost completely dependent upon Medicare and Medicaid for their healthcare, and that if we do not meet that guideline, then the mandate says the Federal Government will have to pull their Medicare and Medicaid and we will not be reimbursed,” said Harrison.

Harrison says employees who chose not to get vaccinated won’t have many other health care options.

“This goes all across the healthcare field so it’s not that they’re going to leave skilled nursing and go to assisted living or go to the hospital or even go to a doctor’s office, anyone who receives Medicare and Medicaid in the health care field is having to abide by this,” said Harrison.

Harrison says all his employees, whether in direct patient care or not, must abide by the deadline. Although the center has already hosted on site vaccination clinics before, he says they’ll offer one more on November 30th.