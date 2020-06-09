JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin has a new face at the forefront of the city council.

Ryan Stanley will serve a two-year term as the Mayor of Joplin after council members voted him into that position at tonight’s special meeting.

Stanley has served on the city council for the past six years and has served as mayor pro-tem for the last four years.

Councilman Keenan Cortez will serve as the new mayor pro-tem.

Although Stanley is replacing Gary Shaw as Mayor, Stanley says that he plans to uphold Shaw’s lasting legacy of keeping the city together even in difficult times.

Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor, said, “In that spirit of partnership that we’ve embraced and how we’ve overcome everything that we’ve wrestled with, I plan on embracing that partnership from not only my fellow council members but through the entire community.”

Monday the City Council also welcomed the newest members, winners from last week’s election.

This includes newcomers Christina Willams and Charles ‘Chuck’ Copple.

Our Digital Reporter Kylee Bond spoke to both of them to find out more about why they ran for council along with what issues they believe should be the city’s main focus.