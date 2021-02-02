Joplin gymnastics coach arrested in statutory sodomy case

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A Joplin gymnastics coach is arrested in a statutory sodomy case involving a minor.

Kip A. Johnson, 45, was arrested due to an ongoing investigation stemming back to incidents in 2018 and 2019.

Investigators with the Joplin Police Department served a search warrant at his home today and have filed charges in both Jasper and Newton county.

He faces charges of second degree statutory sodomy in both counties, as well as a charge of furnishing pornography to a minor in Jasper county.

Johnson is being held on no bond.