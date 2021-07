JOPLIN, MO – Parents in Joplin can now sign their kids up for the school district’s virtual academy.

They have between now and August 6th to enroll their children into the academy for grades K-12.

The academy allows students to take classes online instead of in person.

1,400 students participated in the digital education alternative program last Spring, along with more than 30 district teachers.

