Joplin Gringos, more than halfway!

(64804) — Taco Gringo Joplin is getting closer. No official date but you can see visually that it’s coming together.

We ask Chris Parrish, the patriarch of the Webb City and Joplin Gringos, when is the sign going up? That’s a big SIGN that it’s getting close.

“I’ve been wanting to know when they are going to come pick it up from me!” he says and laughs with us. “It will probably be a couple of weeks. I’ve got it. Half of it is already done. It’s from a previous store and we are putting it back together.”

Curbs are poured, walls are going up, windows are in, parking lot is getting prepped, color is appearing on the exterior walls! This is getting very gringo-like!

“Everything in this building will resemble the Webb City one. The bricks inside. The windows are the same shape, it will look almost the same.”

This Gringos will feature two drive thru’s though. 70% of Gringos Webb City business is drive thru so Parrish said they wanted to be sure people could get in and out quickly. Just what families, like their very own, need.

We walk into the back door for a quick tour as the electricians are installing some wiring for lights. He points to the north side of the room. “This will be one drive thru,” then points south, “and a drive thru window over there.”

He also motions that where they prep the orders is going to be set up differently with the two windows. You can see details in our video tour which appears on FSHP, Facebook and IGtv.

“In the far back there will also be our tornado shelter.” Parrish has a tornado shelter large enough for the entire staff at anytime in the parking lot of Webb City Gringos and this will be no different in Joplin except that it’s inside the building.