Joplin Greenhouse raises funds for Watered Gardens

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business plans to raise money for a rescue mission by using a tree wrapping machine.

Joplin Greenhouse and The Coffee Shop is raising money for Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission.

Curt Carr, Joplin Greenhouse and The Coffee Shop, said, “We’re a mission minded company and we want to help out in the community and know that watered gardens does a lot of great things in the community.”

By encouraging customers to go through a Christmas tree wrapping machine.

“We’ve had various employees over the years that always wanted to give back and we’ve done that and they always have a lot of fun doing it so the public ought to do that too.”

On Saturday, if you bring five dollars and a can of food, you can get your picture taken by sliding through the tree bagger.

All proceeds will go to the mission’s purchase of a freezer for its Mission Market.

Travis Hurley with Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission said, “You never want anyone to be food insecure. In just the last 15 days we’ve served 90 different households in the community to the tune of almost 5,700 pounds of food.”

Those in need of food are able to shop for the things they want instead of being handed food they do not.

“These are people who’ve come and worked to earn it and so its breaking that cycle of dependency and its creating an opportunity for people to partner.”