The newspaper reports Carol Stark died Wednesdsay at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She began her journalism career in 1977 at 17 years old working for the Carthage Press, and was hired by the Joplin Globe in 1983. Stark then became the paper’s executive editor in 2007.

All of us at KSN and KODE express our condolences to our journalism colleagues at the Joplin Globe, as well as Stark’s family and friends.

She was 61 years old.