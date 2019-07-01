Joplin fundraiser aims to help send military children to camp

JOPLIN, Mo. – Hot rods and motorcycles lined a restaurant parking lot to help send military children to summer camp.

Car Buddies Cruises in Joplin held the 10th annual Cruisin’ for Camp Corral’s Kids at the Golden Corral in Joplin on Sunday.

Cars, trucks, and motorcycles lined the lot to fundraise for the children of wounded, ill, disabled, and fallen soldiers.

Last year with community support, Car Buddies Cruises sent four Joplin area kids to a week long summer camp.

Max Hill, Car Buddies Cruises Joplin Co-Founder, says, “It is just overwhelming beyond words. You cannot describe the heartwarming experience that all of this has. A lot of people coming out here with their kids and some of the greatest stories that you’ll hear.”

This year, Car Buddies Cruises hopes to send six kids to Camp Corral.

For more information on how you can donate, click here.

