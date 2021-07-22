Joplin Franklin Tech is offering an evening class for anyone interested in H-VAC

JOPLIN, MO – People looking for a career in a field with plenty of openings, good wages, that doesn’t require a college degree, need to look no further than Franklin Tech in Joplin.

It’s offering an H-VAC course beginning next month and runs through April.

The only requirement for the class, that meets in the evening and it for people of any age, is a high school diploma or a GED.

“We work on refrigeration for household, split systems, mini splits, uh, we get into commercial refrigeration, starting to get more into that because of there’s a big demand for that, this year we’re gonna add duct work, how to design it, how to make it.” Says Doug Ritchie, Franklin Tech HVAC Instructor.

Ritchie says several graduates of the program now own their own business.

Others work for national companies like Trane and Seimens.

The enrollment period for night classes ends on August 9th, with classes starting a few days later.

