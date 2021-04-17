Joplin For Justice organizers gathered to protest shooting in Minnesota

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is protesting racial injustice.

Joplin For Justice organizers gathered at the corner of Seventh and Rangeline Saturday evening.

Organizers say they were gathering to raise awareness to the police shooting of Duante Wright an unarmed black man who died from his injuries in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The Cofounder of Joplin for Justice says it’s important to be aware of these national issues, even in the local community.

Dola Flake, Co-Founder of Joplin for Justice, says, “We come out here and rally, during the Black Lives Matter movement for progress. We want to see an inclusive community that is welcoming to all people and we cannot pretend that we are immune to the issues related to race relations and that we need to be intentional about improving them even in our own area.”

Joplin for Justice is planning a one-year celebration for their organization coming up in June.