JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin For Justice is collecting signatures for a petition aimed at holding local law enforcement accountable.

Organizers say the petition was started to really begin having conversations between community members and the Joplin Police Department.

The petition is asking for an increased level of accountability to the community and transparency.

They say they hope to find that there aren’t a number of issues within local law enforcement agencies, but without transparency, they say they can’t know for sure.

Dola Flake, Co-Organizer, Joplin For Justice, said, “Some of that is Joplin Police Department release records related to use of force, also any police shootings. We don’t want them to release the names of officers, but we do want them to use a coding system that would allow us to identify anyone who was repeatedly engaged in these types of incidences.”

Flake says the organization is grateful that local law enforcement is so open to building a relationship with the community and taking steps to do things in the best way possible.

If you’d like to sign the petition, follow the link below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1NRgeFgC0NWagYN_YI_l2jtzZ-hU4GlpS5ogvfmrOQKA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&fbclid=IwAR0BQmwIdx4rqDTktvmRp2mYjZL-5uDWUmVThzQbHljeKlGKOGS2TrX_oNg&edit_requested=true