Joplin for Justice hosts their 2nd event

JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of the community gathered Saturday to continue the conversation about injustice and race relations in Joplin.

Joplin for Justice held their 2nd event of the month at Cunningham Park.

Last week, they held a peaceful march and on Saturday, they invited the community out to keep the momentum going and to continue discussing inclusion in the community.

Organizers say each week they will have some form of community education..and even with the increased heat and less shade, they will continue to meet.

Dola Flake, Co-Organizer, Joplin for Justice, says, “The goal is to do more than our chanting which we love as an awareness piece, but we’re also including community education. We have voter registration here. We’re working on getting census information filled out, and also we have some people of color who own businesses here and we want to support those businesses. So, we’re really taking a multi-level approach to promoting inclusion in our community.”

The group says they will continue holding events every Saturday throughout the month of June.