JOPLIN, Mo. — A social justice organization is celebrating one year in Joplin.

Saturday, Joplin For Justice held its one year celebration at Ewert Park.

The organization says they are focused on raising awareness and honoring lives that have been lost to police brutality.

Dola Flake, Co Founder of Joplin For Justice, says, “Joplin For Justice has accomplished so much in our first year. Not only have we built a strong group of community members coming together and collectively acting, but we brought awareness, education and really began to change the culture of Joplin.”

The group had entertainment, food bounce houses and games for the kids.

