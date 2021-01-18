Joplin for Justice celebrates MLK Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — One local organization is helping the community in honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day.

Joplin For Justice is encouraging people to clean up their local area or donate items of need to community members. The organization had multiple groups cleaning up community space throughout the day– They include Main Street, Webb City, Carl Junction, Neosho, and even Pittsburg.

Jamie Lindsey – Joplin For Justice Co-Organizer, said, “We always encourage people to kind of do whatever they can to honor people of color, you know supporting local businesses and things like that. But today we really wanted to something that didn’t require any money, that was an opportunity to get everybody involved and to just kind of unify us as a community.”

Jamie Lindsey encourages people to donate to people in need and spend five to 10 minutes to go outside and clean up your community.