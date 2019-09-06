Joplin Football Eagles Will Play this Weekend; Shirt to Honor Late Player Available Friday

"Kadin's favorite color is red. That is why we are printing red shirts in his honor," G&S Graphix

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — The Joplin Eagles will play this weekend, Saturday at 7:00 PM at Webb City. Webb City Football Field on Stadium Drive.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts the Eagle Nation mourns the recent loss of Kadin Roberts-Day. In light of the situation, Joplin and Webb City Administration teams met this morning and have determined that the originally scheduled football game for tomorrow evening, September 6th, will be held Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Cardinal Stadium in Webb City. “ Joplin High School statement

16-year-old Kadin Roberts-Day died of cardiac arrest after collapsing during practice indoors on Wednesday. Many will be wearing something to honor the player.

G&S Graphix, 5205 South Rangeline, are making shirts available at cost. Beginning Friday, 8:00 AM. They are only available at their location.

We have been in contact with parents, the family, football team and community. Our team is going all out, and making these shirts available. Kadin’s favorite color is red. That is why we are printing red shirts in his honor. G&S Graphix

PRICES

$3.50/ea. basic sizes

$5.00/ea. XX

$6.00/ea. 3X

$7.00/ea. 4X

$8.00/ea. 5X

NOTE from G&S: Prices relfect larger sizes cost extra. This will be on a first come first serve basis. We will NOT BE TAKING CALLS, OR PRE-ORDERS. PLEASE CASH ONLY.