Joplin firefighters awarded blue ‘stork pins’ after delivering baby boy

Driver/Engineer Nathan Mercer and Firefighter Brad Eichelberger pose with their newly-awarded blue ‘stork pins’ after delivering a healthy baby boy out in the field.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two Joplin firefighters receive special recognition after delivering a healthy baby boy.

The Joplin Fire Department announced on Facebook on Friday, highlighting Driver/Engineer Nathan Mercer and firefighter Brad Eichelberger. The two were awarded blue ‘stork pins,’ which recognize emergency responders when they deliver a baby on the field.

According to the Facebook post, the delivery was a group effort with the Newton County first responders, stating:

“Great work and team effort between our dispatchers and Newton County Ambulance District in bringing a healthy baby boy into the world that didn’t want to wait for a hospital.”