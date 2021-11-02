Joplin firefighters accepting donations for annual Christmas for Kids Giveaway

JOPLIN, Mo. — Area firefighters need your help to make sure local kids have something under the tree this Christmas.

The annual Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids Giveaway is approaching. Program coordinator Adam Grimes says they need donations of toys, gift cards or money to buy gifts for area kids. He says the tradition of Joplin firefighters giving gifts to kids goes back a lot farther than you might imagine.

“The original firefighters helping kids from the war, World War 1, they did a Fireman’s Ball to raise money to send over to France, and they raised quite a bit of money for that,” said Adam Grimes, Christmas For Kids Program Coordinator.

Grimes says they also need to hear from southwest Missouri families that want to be gift recipients. For more information on the program, click here.