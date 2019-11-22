Joplin Fire responds to nearly 40 calls Wednesday

News
Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire fighters respond to nearly 40 calls Wednesday–one of which required EMS to resuscitate a dog.

The Joplin Fire Department’s A Shift responded to 37 incidents yesterday, including two working structure fires.

This is from a fire that’s under investigation for arson on Galena Ave.

METS responded to the fire and worked to resuscitate a dog that was found on the kitchen floor.

The animal is now with a local vet recovering.

A second house fire happened just after 10 last night.

Six apparatuses were called for a two story house with fire coming from the front door and windows.

Residents nearby say no one lived in the home.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories