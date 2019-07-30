Joplin Fire Dept SOT Swiftwater Rescue “between the falls”

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Grand Falls Plaza –Joplin Fire Department Special Operations Team [SOT] respond to assist person in swift water — who was not drowning — but in a serious situation.

Reported shortly after 1:00 PM on Tuesday, that a person was sitting next to a log in swift water. in an area “between the falls”. There is a man made falls above the actual Grand Falls which used to be a part of an electric plant built in 1887. Shoal Creek is not used to generate electricity anymore.

Joplin Fire Department requested mutual aid from Redings Mill Water Rescue who were on standby during the operations.

AFTER THE RESCUE

The female requiring assistance was escorted by three Joplin Firefighters. The three are part of the JFD Special Operations Team, Water Rescue.

They walked to the female, put a life jacket and helmet on her, secured her and then walked back to the east bank from where they came.

It’s not known how the situation began before Emergency Services were summoned. However it was said possibly the young lady had bumped her head as the female patient was transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

NOTE: Joplin News First waited to go live until the situation was secure.

SOT TRAINING & EXPERTISE

Tuesday afternoon the Joplin Fire Department Special Operations Team exercised skills since attending a recent Swiftwater Rescue Training at Pomme de Terre Lake.

“Captains Jeremie Humphrey and Trae Goetz, Driver/Engineers Kolby Tucker and Justin Jensen, and Firefighters Taylor Lindsey, Joshua Jones, and Jeffery Wright completed the Swiftwater Rescue Training – Advanced class at Pomme de Terre Lake instructing them on advanced rope and swim skills during swiftwater rescues. These are not easy skills to master and have a high degree of danger associated with them, but prepares us for rescuing…” Joplin Fire Department, May 10, 2019