Joplin Fire Department shows improved response time in 2018

The Joplin Fire Department improves their response time over the past year.

According to 2018 data, JFD was able to improve response times from an average of 4 minute and 30 seconds to just a little over 4 minutes. Last year they responded to almost 9000 calls which is up six percent compared to 2017.

Joplin fire officials say time is crucial for any emergency ranging from medical to fire incidents. The fire chief says one of the things that has improved their time is training.

“The more we do it the better we’re going to become at it because it becomes second nature, so when we’re training we do what we consider to be realistic training so when we pull up to that burn tower out there we’re pulling lives out the truck and going in there like we are actually fighting a fire,” says Jim Furgerson, Joplin Fire Chief.

Ferguson adds to better assist them in improving their response time. Within the next few years, the department has plans to expand with adding a station 7 to the area.