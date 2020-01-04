Joplin Fire Department has record setting year

JOPLIN, Mo. — 2019 was a record setting year for Joplin fire fighters – with more calls for help than ever before.

We’re talking about thousands and thousands of calls.

In fact, it’s nearly ten thousand fires, heart attacks, and falls – a total that’s been growing for years.

JPD Sgt. John Isenmann, said, “Was stumbling, slurring his words, ended up he had taken Seroquil and then some kind of alcohol on top of it.”

Bringing help from Joplin police, METS, and Joplin fire fighters.

“They evaluated him, decided he needed to go to the hospital.”

This medical call is part of a growing trend for the Joplin Fire Department – an eight percent increase in call outs in 2019 alone.

The total for fire, medical, and other calls totaled 9,654 last year, a number that’s been steadily growing in recent years.

JFD Chief Jim Furgerson, said, “Hopefully that’ll stabilize, but that was a record year for the Joplin Fire Department.”

Medical calls make up two-thirds of the overall call volume.

There were also 110 fire calls – both in Joplin and mutual aid outside city limits.

“We usually shoot for a response time of 5 minutes 20 seconds, this year our response time was 4 minutes 30 seconds. We attribute that a lot to training.”

They’re still drilling down on the details, but know that arson calls were slightly higher.

Wednesdays were the busiest day of the week in 2019.

And afternoons from noon to five saw the most calls.

They’ll take all those results from 2019 and see if changes are needed in 2020.

“We look at our times – do we need to put a station somewhere else in the city to lower our times? Do we need to add a resource somewhere? What do we need to do to make ourselves more effective?”

Structures threatened by Joplin fires in 2019 totaled a value of $51 million.