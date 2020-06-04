JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department gets new life saving equipment through a federal grant.

The department got new auto extrication equipment or ‘jaws of life.’

It replaces decades old equipment.

With Summer approaching and more people on the road, this new addition couldn’t have come at a better time.

Andy Nimmo, Deputy Chief, Joplin Fire Dept., said, “We have a lot of interstate traffic, we have a lot of traffic just through Joplin in general, and so to have the equipment just to take care of it and respond more quickly to our citizens it’s always a good thing.”

The grant covered the $160,000 price tag for the new equipment.