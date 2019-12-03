Joplin Fire Department gathers gifts for children

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin area fire fighters have kicked off the 35th year for their Christmas for Kids Campaign.

Earlier today fire fighters decorated our set with toys for the campaign.

You can drop off toy donations here at our studios, Zimmer Radio Group, or any fire station in Joplin.

Some of the big items needed this year include bikes, baby items, or any gifts for kids ages 10 to 16.

Adam Grimes, Captain with the Joplin Fire Department said, “We help thousands of kids every year. Lots and lots of toys are donated every year and it’s an opportunity for the fire fighters to give back to their community that graciously supports them.”

The fire fighters will hold a party for the kids on December 19th, but plan to deliver toys all the way up until Christmas day.

Items can be dropped off up until Christmas day.