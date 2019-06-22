Joplin fire chief receives honor for supporting guard members and families

JOPLIN, Mo. —

An area fire chief receives recognition for his department’s support of citizen soldiers.

Joplin Fire Chief Jim Furgerson was honored recently with the Patriot Award from the National Guard and Reserve. It’s presented to employers who have gone out of their way to support guard members and their families. Furgerson says several fire fighters are current and past guard members. He adds many of the same qualities that make good soldiers also make great fire fighters.

“I feel the fire department is a great fit for anyone that’s been in the military, current or retired because we are a mission driven organization, so we still have a mission, we still have that desire to serve and protect.” Jim Furgerson, Joplin Fire Chief

Furgerson says the award came as a complete surprise and that he is honored and humbled to receive it.