JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin financial institution makes a donation to a local university.

Representatives with Arvest Bank donated $10,000 to the criminal justice program at MSSU.

Department Chair Dr. Tim Wilson says the money will go to upgrade existing technology.

Dr. Tim Wilson, MSSU Criminal Justice Department Chair, said, “A software upgrade to a forensic camera that we have and this forensic camera that we have allows us to see finger prints with out the use of powders and chemicals, it uses short-wave UV light and so the hardware is already there and is still current, the software just needs an upgrade and so we’re gonna use part of this gift in order to make this happen.”

Wilson says these types of upgrades will help MSSU graduates more hire-able for law enforcement agencies.