Joplin film student finalist wins meeting with Avengers Director Joe Russo

Joe Russo speaks at a conversation with the Russo Brothers on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 19, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Nathan Goswick has been named a finalist in the Climate Changemaker Teen Film Festival. Goswick’s film “Plastic Bags’ ‘ examines the effects of using them on our environment.

There were 300 entries in the competition and submissions came from 52 countries. The contest is based in Santa Monica, California.

The winner gets $100 and 20 trees planted in their name. Goswick didn’t win the big prize, but as a finalist, he is going to have a video conference with director Joe Russo. Russo is known for directing several Marvel films including “Avengers: Endgame.”

Goswick started studying TV Production and Film at Joplin High School/Franklin Technology Center during his sophomore year. He plans to continue making more projects during his senior year starting in the fall.

Goswick shot the “Plastic Bags” film during his Christmas break. It has already won a first-place award at the One Earth Young Filmmakers contest earlier this year.

Here is a link to his film. https://youtu.be/25FUVOZDOK0