Joplin Farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local farm is opening to the public for National Alpaca Farm Days.

The Magajupa Mine Alpacas Farm spent the day teaching visitors about the animal.

Alpacas have only been in the United States for about 20 years and were previously considered exotic animals.

“Just a few years back they changed them into livestock. They’re what you call warm and fuzzy. Everyone thinks they’re just cute like little lap dogs. But the fleece with an alpaca is so much better than any other fleece there’s no oils in it its hypoallergenic,” said Daryel Shaffer, Alpaca herder.

WellSpring Acres Alpacas from Sarcoxie was at the farm selling some of its handmade fleece items.