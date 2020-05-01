Joplin Family YMCA to Reopen May 4

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Family YMCA is set to reopen May 4 with a few things member should be aware of.

Members ready to return will need to sign an updated release and waiver form, currently available on their website. Members should fill out the form and email them at membership@joplinfamilyy.org before visiting.

The YMCA will be reopening in phases and services will be phased in to help keep our members safe during their visits. A full list of our reopening policies and what services will not be available can be found on their website and Facebook page.

The Joplin Family YMCA will continue to offer online classes for members, available on their Facebook Group, JFY Fitness Training. For more information, visit joplinfamilyy.org and follow their Facebook page