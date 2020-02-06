Joplin Family YMCA chocolate-dipped strawberries help feed kids

Joplin, MO — There’s something sweet going on again at the Joplin Family Y, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The Y’s annual chocolate-dipped strawberries fundraiser will take place on February 12 – 14.

Chocolate-dipped berries will be available for $15 per box at the Joplin Family YMCA. $10 from each box of berries sold goes to support the Y’s summer food program for children who rely upon the Free and Reduced lunch program during the school year.

“Many people don’t realize that hunger is an issue in this community,” said Kim Gray, Chief Operating Officer. “But for the 1 in 5 kids who suffer from food insecurity, the problem is very real.”

During the summer, the Y provides access to no-cost meals per to children enrolled in its programs.

“We’re so excited to be holding this fundraiser again this year. It offers people a way to give back to the community and enjoy something delicious at the same time,” said Gray.

For more information, contact the Joplin Family Y at 417 781 9622, or visit joplinfamilyy.org. Delivery in Joplin is available for orders of 10 or more boxes. Berries can be pre-ordered through February 10.