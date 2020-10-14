Joplin Family Y launches dual sports program

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local program is giving kids in Joplin a new way to lead healthy lives. The Joplin Family Y has opened a new dual sports program.

Twice a week kids ages 4 to 5 and 6 to 7 can play soccer and kickball to help develop their motor skills. Kids will also be taught about nutrition and how to stay active with a professional nutritionist. Even in a time of limitations thanks to the coronavirus, this is giving kids a physical outlet, while keeping them safe.

Mike Goettel, Joplin Family Y Program Director, said, “You’re using your feet more than you’re using your hands and during this environment right now its a safer sport to do. So both of those sports are related because they are kicking sports and kicking a moving ball, so the relation between the two goes hand and hand.”

The Joplin Family Y has opened enrollment for the program until Friday. You do not need a membership of the gym in order to enroll your child. You can enroll at the Y or by following the link below.

https://joplinfamilyy.org/youth-development/page/youth-sports-current-registration