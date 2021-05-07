Joplin Family Y expands Summer camp activities

JOPLIN, Mo. — Still trying to figure out what you’ll do with your kids this Summer?

The Joplin Family Y is offering Summer day camp for kids ages five through 12. And officials say there are some new features for the youngsters at camp this year.

Audrey Johnson, Director of School-Age Services, Joplin Family Y, said, “This year we have incorporated, due to a grant, we incorporated swimming lessons, and so that will be part of the activities that is not an additional fee.”

This is also the first year the Y is licensed as a child care facility. Camp participants will have a wide variety of options to go along with the S.T.E.M. activities and arts and crafts sessions taking place in the afternoons.

If you’d like more information on the camp visit the YMCA website.