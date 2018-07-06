Joplin Family Y After School Help YMCA via Wikimedia Commons 1851: The first YMCA in the United States opens in Boston, Massachusetts. It was founded by Capt. Thomas Valentine Sullivan, an American seaman and missionary, as a way to provide a "home away from home" for young sailors on shore leave. [ + - ] Video

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Joplin Family Y is now taking applications for their after school program for students in the Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction school districts. Lauden Baker says the program is state certified and fills up quickly, so he says you should contact the Y as soon as possible.

"Help with homework, structured activities and this year we're also offering a five component snack on site at these school systems as well, so we're really excited to take in these kids, keep them from those at risk behaviors that can come from going straight home with no parental supervision right after school," Baker says.

