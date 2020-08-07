Joplin expands one-to-one initiative

JOPLIN, Mo. — A big technology buy means the Joplin School District can expand its one-to-one computing program.

The district is adding 750 new laptops at a cost of $218,000.

The Chromebooks are the same device currently used by Joplin students in 8th through 12th grade.

Joplin High School was the first school in the district to offer one device for each student back in 2011.

Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Superintendent, said, “We have increased our electronic devices so that every sixth grader and seventh grader will have their own computer.”

All Joplin elementary schools have tablets and laptops for student use, but are not yet to the point of one device for each student.