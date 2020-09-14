Joplin examining pay scales for city workers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders are taking a closer look at city pay scales – and if those numbers need to change.

The City Council is reviewing a compensation study – comparing what Joplin city workers earn to rates in both neighboring towns and those in the region. The study shows 95% of positions fall below other cities and recommends increasing pay rates this fall.

Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager, said, “Without competitive wages, it will be a struggle for the city to attract and retain employees, especially in some of the environments we’re in today.”

The city had last raised pay rates specifically for public safety employees back in 2018.