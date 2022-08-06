JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is helping new mothers find the resources they need.

Chi Chi Mama’s Breastfeeding Support Group held a breastfeeding celebration this afternoon at the Joplin Senior Center.

It was done in conjunction with World Breastfeeding Week, which kicked off on Monday.

It is designed to help raise breastfeeding awareness and the benefits associated with it.

This year’s theme is education and support, and keeping with that idea, the event helped unite families with area health groups and other vendors.

“Moms, a lot of times they don’t have enough confidence, and really that’s what it takes is the confidence, the support, you got to have somebody to stand behind you in order to make it work, just like anything. This is like-minded moms, like-minded agencies that are standing behind moms to support them in their journey of breastfeeding. It could just show them that the help is there and where to look for the help, because you don’t always know who to ask or what to ask,” says Angela Jobes, Joplin WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Coordinator.

The event was made possible thanks to the Breastfeeding Coalition of Southwest Missouri, Healthy Blue, Home State Health and United Health Care.