Joplin event gives forum for record enthusiasts to vend albums, connect with each other

JOPLIN, Mo. — Music enthusiasts from across the four states gather in Joplin to talk about records.

Hundreds of people lined the Jack Lawton Webb Convention Center Sunday for the second Four State Record Show.

More than 30 dealers showed off thousands of CDs, albums, and memorabilia.

For the purchase of a raffle ticket, visitors could walk away with records and other door prizes.

Hosts of the show say they’re seeing an uptick in the interest of collecting records across all generations

The next Four State Record Show will be August 1 at the Jack Lawton Webb Convention Center.