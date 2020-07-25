Joplin entering phase two of East Town historic preservation effort

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is entering into phase two of a historic preservation effort to learn more about the city’s east town neighborhood and they need your help.

The historic preservation committee has hired Keenoy Preservation from St. Louis to conduct the East Town Historic Resources Survey.

The survey identifies the area’s historical buildings, sites, and events that could potentially be eligible for the national register of historic places.

Residents can join in the discussions about this project at an upcoming meeting, and they’re encouraged to bring photos and stories they’d like to share about the neighborhood.

Thomas Walters, City Planner, City of Joplin, said, “Right up to the very end, they can bring photos and information because any time that we conduct a survey like this, locally we preserve at the Post-Art Library all histories uncovered and document it. But also if we every do proceed forward to create a national district or individually nominate properties for the National register of historic places, they’ll be permanently archived.”

Citizens can find out the results of the historic survey during an informational meeting on Tuesday August 4th at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be in the Joplin council chambers on the 5th floor of city hall and is limited to 45 people.