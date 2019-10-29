Joplin energy company celebrates two-year anniversary of Air Force partnership

A Joplin company is celebrating an anniversary with a million-dollar plus contract.

JOPLIN, Mo.–ZAF Energy systems opened its doors two years ago in the Crossroads Industrial Park in town. The nickel-zinc battery manufacturer received a $1.4 million contract from the U.S. Air Force. The company’s batteries will be used to provide backup power in the silo of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Company president and CEO Randy Moore hopes this is the first of many Department of Defense contracts.

“We’ve got the Air Force contract just starting now, and we anticipate having a contract with the U.S. Navy to scale up our battery for submarine applications and hopefully, we’ll get that contract in the next two or three months,” Moore explained.

Right now, the company can produce about 2,000 batteries a year inside their 35,000 square foot facility. Moore says $22 million worth of investments into the plant will allow that figure to increase to 25,000 batteries a year.