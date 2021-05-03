Joplin ends coronavirus restrictions

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is ending all coronavirus restrictions.

The decision comes after a unanimous vote by city council members. Businesses can still require customers to wear masks – but the city won’t enforce it. Joplin is now in phase-three step-four of of its coronavirus recovery plan.

Ryan Stanley, Mayor, said, “For the community it shows the city of Joplin and the city council have been diligent to work through their plan and now we feel like we can lean into the common sense of our citizenry to be good stewards of their own health and to be good stewards of the health of the individuals around them.”

City employees are still required to wear masks inside city buildings, because the vaccines have not been available to their younger employees.