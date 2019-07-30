Joplin Empire Market recognized for economic impact

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin project is touted as the top in the state when it comes to the economy and main street.

Missouri Main Street Connection is recognizing the Empire Market for its economic impact.

In 2018 alone, the venue had more than $135,000 in market sales and estimates 17,000 visits from shoppers. The Downtown Joplin Alliance hosts the market and points out it’s a great opportunity for a small business to start small before moving to a Main Street storefront. And the Empire Market is just the latest way to channel that interest.

“Third Thursday started in 2007 and the idea was man, we’ve got all these empty buildings, how can we get people in them? How can we get people seeing that downtown could be, has some potential?” Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance

Missouri Main Street Connection points out that since 2006, there’s been about $950,000 invested in Main Streets across the state.

In Joplin, that shows in the drop in vacancies.

12 years ago Joplin’s central blocks on Main had a 70 percent vacancy rate, that’s dropped to 10 percent.