JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Empire Market is celebrating Halloween with events for the whole family.

Saturday morning the market had a petting zoo with baby goats, alpacas and a flemish giant rabbit.

The community garden was decked out with homemade zombie scarecrows and vendors were handing out candy to kids.

“We are a weekly farmers market, but we are also are just really passionate about building community and engaging the community. And being a gathering place for people to come and feel welcomed,” said Lindsay Gagnon, Joplin Empire Market Director.

Saturday night the market hosted its first night market of the year called “Cauldrons & Cocktails

There were artisan vendors, creepy cocktails and a costume contest for kids and adults.