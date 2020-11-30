Joplin Empire Market hosted third annual holiday market

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Empire Market is hosting its third annual holiday market.

Through December, more than two dozen local vendors are selling ornaments, glass sculptures, jewelry hand made items and more.

On November 28th, 2020, the Launch of Letters to Kids program began. Kids can write a letter to Santa and drop it off at the north pole express box. Organizers say its an easy way for the community to shop local.

There’s more people out there looking for handmade gifts every year. This year, we’ve already heard about how shipping from across the country will be a little messed up for Christmas so just cut out the middleman and come here it’s about as local as you get. You’ll be able to find something for almost everybody. Ivy Hagedorn, Market Coordinator

The free holiday markets will run every Saturday from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. until December 19th. Friday, December 4th, they’re holding a night market from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. for shoppers.