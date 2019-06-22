Joplin Empire Market holds Summer Solstice night event

JOPLIN, Mo. —

A local farmer’s market is doing things a bit differently Friday.

The Joplin Empire Market held its first ever night market celebrating the Summer Solstice. Visitors enjoyed local artisans, henna tattoos, and live music from 7 pm to midnight. And with Friday being the Summer Solstice, staff saw fit to tie this theme into what the market stands for.

“I think it’s fitting, since we are a farmer’s market at heart, that our first night market is in celebration of the solstice because obviously this is. We’re getting into the season where flowers and vegetables and everything is just you know coming up in abundance.” Ivy Hagedorn, market coordinator

The normal farmer’s market will still be held Saturday, beginning at 10 am.