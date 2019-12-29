Joplin Empire Market enjoyed increase in sales over the holiday period

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local market takes a look back at its sales from the holiday season.

The Joplin Empire Market reported an uptick in sales throughout this year’s holiday season.

Small Business Saturday brought in the highest amount of revenue the market has ever seen.

Vendors also said they made more money on that day than they ever had at the market.

Coordinators are pleased with the increased number of people shopping locally and supporting area businesses.

Ivy Hagedorn, Joplin Empire Market Coordinator, says,

“Our goal is just to make it better every single season, every single year, so that we can help all of these small businesses, all these artists and entrepreneurs and farmers, [so they] have a stable place that they can come in and sell.”

Ivy adds there will be more produce vendors coming to the market next year.

A few favorite events will be returning, including the 2nd Annual Chili Cook Off, the Birthday Bash, and the Night Market.